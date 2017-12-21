At happy hour, the more the merrier

Kenyan men using stems to drink grain alcohol made from maize and millet flour from a pot, near Kilgoris, Kenya.

Millet beer plays a central role in the daily life of many African cultures, featuring in rites of passage, marriages, burials, the sealing of contracts, social gatherings and discussions among village elders.

Another popular home-brewed spirit is chang'aa, made by fermenting and distilling grains like millet, maize and sorghum, and is very potent.