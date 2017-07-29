Art on the go at new T4

Passengers travelling through and visiting Changi Airport's soon-to- be-opened Terminal 4 (T4) will be able to enjoy specially curated art and entertainment features by local and international artists.

T4 is home to three sculptures, all depicting a common theme of travel or aviation.

This aluminium one titled Travelling Family is by Swiss artist Kurt Laurenz Metzler.

Inspired by a transit experience in New York and later at Changi Airport, Metzler captured in this piece the feelings of excitement and energy he felt with his family when they travelled through Changi Airport in 2009.

Located in the Departure Transit area, the set of sculptures is reminiscent of a scenario in an airport - a mixture of passengers all ready to embark on their next adventure.

This is Metzler's fourth work of art in Singapore. Two of them, Building People (2008) and Man On The Bench (2010), are at Capital Towers in the Central Business District. A third piece, Urban People (2009), is at Ion Orchard.

The other two sculptures in T4 are Hey Ah Chek! by local sculptor and Cultural Medallion winner Chong Fah Cheong, at the Departure Check-in Hall, and Les Oiseaux (The Birds) by French artist Cedric Le Borgne, comprising three birds, in the Arrival and Departure Halls.