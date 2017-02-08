An act to wow the ski champs

It was a high-wire act for these performers on the 19m-tall wooden ski-racer statue Edy at Kulm Park during the opening ceremony of the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in St Moritz, Switzerland, on Monday.

It is the fifth Alpine World Ski Championships at St Moritz, after 1934, 1948, 1974, and 2003.

A total of 600 athletes from more than 70 countries are competing in six disciplines - downhill, giant slalom, super-G, slalom, super combination and the team event - until Feb 19.

The opening ceremony attracted some 6,000 spectators. This and the bib draws, live music acts and award ceremonies take place in Kulm Park, according to the championships' website.

Edy is a wooden sculpture named after the St Moritz slalom Olympian winner Edy Reinalter.

According to the FIS Alpine World Tour Facebook page, the men's and women's first downhill training runs were cancelled on Monday because of bad weather.

Yesterday, Switzerland's Beat Feuz clocked the fastest time of 1min 42.14sec in the men's downhill training event, reported Agence France-Presse.