All dolled up for Songkran festival

Medical staff at a private hospital in Bangkok went the extra mile to wear period attire and dress up newborn babies in fetching Thai traditional outfits on Tuesday ahead of the Songkran festival, which begins tomorrow.

Employees at the Paolo Memorial Hospital in Chokchai 4 are known for dressing infants in costumes to celebrate various holidays and handing out framed photos as souvenirs to congratulate families welcoming their newborn babies into the world.

During the annual Songkran festival, many citizens dress up in traditional outfits to celebrate the Thai New Year with family and friends.

But this trend has been boosted even further this year by the popular televised romantic comedy Buppaesannivas, or Love Destiny, which is set in the Ayutthaya era, from 1350 to 1767. The drama has taken Thailand by storm, with many Thais visiting the ancient capital of Ayutthaya, about 80km north of Bangkok, and posing for photos dressed in traditional garb against the backdrop of the ruins.

THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK