'Aliens' invade Burning Man fest

These not-so-little green men and women are among some 70,000 people from all over the world gathered for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada in the United States.

Amid the madness of this year's psychedelic symposium, participants on Tuesday found themselves absorbing the brunt of a punishing dust storm, said the Daily Mail.

They were inundated with thick choking clouds of sand, with some well-prepared participants using gas masks to fight through the earthly gust while others seemed to embrace the natural phenomenon.

The highly anticipated festival runs over nine days from Sunday to next Monday.

The rave is often described as "where Mad Max meets Woodstock".