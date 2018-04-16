Adding colour to new year

Revellers in Thimi, Nepal, painted the town red yesterday on the occasion of Sindoor Jatra as they hurled sindoor, or vermilion powder, at each other.

The unique festivities were part of the Nepali New Year celebrations and also marked the arrival of spring.

Devotees also carried 32 palanquins containing the images of several Hindu gods and goddesses around the town, while others sang and danced to the rhythm of traditional drums.

The festival is a real crowd-puller to this part of Nepal, and attracts hundreds of enthusiastic tourists every year.