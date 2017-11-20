A whole new ball game

These street performers in Hamburg, Germany, took their craft to another level last Friday with this seemingly impossible stunt.

Their illusion of floating in mid-air holds up well thanks to some nifty support structures that are camouflaged under their clothes.

Tricks such as this have become quite common among some street artists.

Some acts include genies gliding out of giant lamps, levitating "holy men", and even one performer who amazed audiences by hovering many metres above ground, with seemingly no support except for his hand leaning against a wall.

Germany has a lively busking scene, with performers of all stripes, including musicians, acrobats and jugglers, entertaining passers-by regularly.

Summer is the best time to catch these acts, as winter can get too cold for some of them.