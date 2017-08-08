A weight off his shoulders

To mere mortals, lifting this weight is a feat of strength.

But it was just a warm-up for this competitor in the Ultimate Strongman Masters World Championship in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on Sunday.

The contest on Saturday and Sunday included events such as the Truck Drag, the Car Roll, the Silver Dollar Deadlift and the Axe Barbarian Crucifix, each one designed to test the stamina, strength and sheer jaw-dropping power of the participants, said the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Laurence Shahlaei of Gloucestershire was the eventual winner of the "UK's strongest man 2017" title.

"Great few days competing with some awesome guys," he said.

"Pleased with a solid performance, placing first in seven of the last nine events after taking it easy on day one."

Mr Alan Betteridge, director of sponsor Rudridge, said: "It truly is a spectacle and draws in huge crowds to Belfast.

"The contestants seem almost superhuman, but when you read about their gruelling training schedules and high-calorie diets, you start to get an idea of the dedication involved."