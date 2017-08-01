A walk on the high side

It'll be a tough walk for people afraid of heights on the Europabruecke (Europe Bridge), the world's longest pedestrian suspension bridge at 494m. It was officially inaugurated in Randa, Switzerland, last Saturday, reported the Daily Mail.

The bridge - 84.7m high at its highest point - is situated on the Europaweg trail that connects the villages of Zermatt and Graechen.

Below it is the Grabengufer ravine, an area at the foot of Switzerland's highest mountain, the 4,545m-high Dom.