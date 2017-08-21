A quiet moment at sundown
With 24 hours to discover Singapore, what would be the sights to see? This is the last instalment of a weekly photo series where The Straits Times Picture Desk partnered with Leica to uncover unique moments.
Twilight hues of purple and pink illuminating the sky at sunset along Woodlands Waterfront Jetty as people enjoyed scenic views of the Johor Strait at 7.22pm. Previously used by the Royal Malaysian Navy as a training base camp, the jetty still houses old hoist systems at the shed, once used to lift loads. At 400m, it is one of the longest coastal jetties in Singapore.
This photograph was shot using a Leica M10 digital rangefinder camera with the Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. lens.
Topics: