A quiet moment at sundown

Twilight hues of purple and pink illuminating the sky at sunset along Woodlands Waterfront Jetty as people enjoyed scenic views of the Johor Strait at 7.22pm. Previously used by the Royal Malaysian Navy as a training base camp, the jetty still houses old hoist systems at the shed, once used to lift loads. At 400m, it is one of the longest coastal jetties in Singapore.

This photograph was shot using a Leica M10 digital rangefinder camera with the Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. lens.