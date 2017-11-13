In Pictures: 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border region
At least 211 people were killed after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday (Nov 12). Following the tragedy, a three-day mourning period was announced the province of Kermanshah, where the quake hit the hardest.
