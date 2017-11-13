In Pictures: 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes Iran-Iraq border region

At least 211 people were killed after a magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck the Iran-Iraq border on Sunday (Nov 12). Following the tragedy, a three-day mourning period was announced the province of Kermanshah, where the quake hit the hardest.

A man sits outside a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
A man sits outside a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People grieve next to dead bodies following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
People grieve next to dead bodies following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A building is left damaged following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
A building is left damaged following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman grieves next to a dead body following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
A woman grieves next to a dead body following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
People walk past a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
People walk past a damaged building following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Residents huddle by a fire in an open area following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
Residents huddle by a fire in an open area following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A flattened vehicle underneath building rubble is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
A flattened vehicle underneath building rubble is seen following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Rescue personnel conduct search and rescue work following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.
Rescue personnel conduct search and rescue work following an earthquake in Sarpol-e Zahab county in Kermanshah, Iran on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
 
Topics: 