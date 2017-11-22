In Pictures: Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns

Robert Mugabe ended his 37-year grip on power in Zimbabwe on Tuesday (Nov 21). In a move that stunned his country as well as the rest of the world, Mugabe's resignation came shortly after Parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule. Wild celebrations broke out after the announcement was made as Zimbabweans took to the streets to cheer over Mugabe's departure.

Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare, Zimbabwe on Nov 21, 2017.
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare, Zimbabwe on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Zimbabweans living in South Africa celebrate by burning a banner with Robert Mugabe's image after President Robert Mugabe resigned, in South Africa on Nov 21, 2017.
Zimbabweans living in South Africa celebrate by burning a banner with Robert Mugabe's image after President Robert Mugabe resigned, in South Africa on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Zimbabweans celebrate on the streets of Harare after President Robert Mugabe resigned on Nov 21, 2017.
Zimbabweans celebrate on the streets of Harare after President Robert Mugabe resigned on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Zimbabweans shout as they gather at Unity square opposite the Parliament to protest against Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in Harare on Nov 21, 2017.
Zimbabweans shout as they gather at Unity square opposite the Parliament to protest against Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe in Harare on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation in Harare on Nov 21, 2017.
Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation in Harare on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A man holds a Mozambican Liberation Movement flag and a poster with the portrait of former Zimbabwean deputy President Emmerson Mnangagwa after removing the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the International Conference centre
A man holds a Mozambican Liberation Movement flag and a poster with the portrait of former Zimbabwean deputy President Emmerson Mnangagwa after removing the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe at the International Conference centre upon his resignation on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
People remove the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe from the wall at the International Conference centre, where parliament had their sitting, after his resignation on Nov 21, 2017.
People remove the portrait of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe from the wall at the International Conference centre, where parliament had their sitting, after his resignation on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
People celebrate in the streets of Harare, after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe on Nov 21, 2017.
People celebrate in the streets of Harare, after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
People celebrate with Zimbabwe Defence Force soldiers on a tank in the streets of Harare, after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe on Nov 21, 2017.
People celebrate with Zimbabwe Defence Force soldiers on a tank in the streets of Harare, after the resignation of Zimbabwe's president Robert Mugabe on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation on Nov 21, 2017.
Zimbabwe's members of parliament celebrate after Mugabe's resignation on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A man holds a placard as he celebrates with other Zimbabweans in the streets of Harare after the resignation of President Mugabe on Nov 21, 2017.
A man holds a placard as he celebrates with other Zimbabweans in the streets of Harare after the resignation of President Mugabe on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A Zimbabwean soldier sitting in a tank gestures as people greet and celebrate after the resignation of President Mugabe, on Nov 21, 2017.
A Zimbabwean soldier sitting in a tank gestures as people greet and celebrate after the resignation of President Mugabe, on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A Zimbabwean soldier gestures as people celebrate after the resignation of President Mugabe, on Nov 21, 2017.
A Zimbabwean soldier gestures as people celebrate after the resignation of President Mugabe, on Nov 21, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Published
2 hours ago
 

Related Stories: 

Topics: 