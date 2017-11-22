In Pictures: Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigns
Robert Mugabe ended his 37-year grip on power in Zimbabwe on Tuesday (Nov 21). In a move that stunned his country as well as the rest of the world, Mugabe's resignation came shortly after Parliament began an impeachment process to end his nearly four decades of rule. Wild celebrations broke out after the announcement was made as Zimbabweans took to the streets to cheer over Mugabe's departure.
