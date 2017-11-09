In Pictures: The Louvre Abu Dhabi opens after 10 years in the making

More than a decade in the making, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors on Wednesday (Nov 8), drawing French President Emmanuel Macron to the Middle East on his first official visit. The opening comes a decade after France and the UAE agreed to a 30-year partnership initially reported to be worth US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion), including nearly half a billion dollars for the rights to the Louvre brand alone.

People walk at the Louvre Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov 6, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Visitors take pictures of one of the exhibits in the Louvre Abu Dhabi at the museum's pre-opening event in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on Nov 7, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
A man dressed in a white thobe stands in an area providing a boat access to the Louvre Abu Dhabi as sunlight bursts through a randomly perforated double dome at the museum's pre-opening event on Nov 7, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
The exterior of the new Louvre Abu Dhabi museum.PHOTO: THE WASHINGTON POST/MOHAMED SOMJI
Women visit a room at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum during a media tour Nov 6, 2017 prior to the official opening of the museum on Saadiyat island in the Emirati capital on Nov 8, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A couple looks at a painting titled La Belle Ferroniere by Leonardo Da Vinci inside a gallery at the Louvre Abu Dhabi. The museum currently has some 300 pieces on loan, including an 1887 self-portrait by Vincent van Gogh.PHOTO: AFP
Statues displayed in a gallery at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum during a media tour on Nov 6, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
A woman takes a selfie in front of part of a series of nine panels titled Untitled I-IX by American painter Cy Twembly at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Nov 6, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Statues displayed in a gallery at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum.PHOTO: AFP
Women look at statues on display in a gallery at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Nov 6, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
An ancient bronze statue titled Lion de Mari-cha is seen on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum.PHOTO: AFP
Security guards looking at statues on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Nov 6, 2017 ahead of the museum's official opening.PHOTO: AFP
A security guard looks at Untitled Anthropometry Ant 110 by artist Yves Klein on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum.PHOTO: AFP
A cleaner mops the floor next to the painting titled Napoleon Bonaparte, First Consul, Crossing the Alps by French artist Jacques-Louis David at the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum.PHOTO: AFP
French President Emmanuel Macron (second left) and his wife Brigitte Macron (right) look at a piece of art as they visit the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Nov 8, 2017 during its inauguration.PHOTO: AFP
French Minister of Culture Francoise Nyssen (second left), French President Emmanuel Macron (third left), French architect Jean Nouvel (fourth left) and (second right) Brigitte Macron look at a piece of art during the inauguration of the Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum on Nov 8, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
