In Pictures: The Louvre Abu Dhabi opens after 10 years in the making
More than a decade in the making, the Louvre Abu Dhabi opened its doors on Wednesday (Nov 8), drawing French President Emmanuel Macron to the Middle East on his first official visit. The opening comes a decade after France and the UAE agreed to a 30-year partnership initially reported to be worth US$1.1 billion (S$1.5 billion), including nearly half a billion dollars for the rights to the Louvre brand alone.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.