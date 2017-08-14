””

In Pictures: Stars out at Teen Choice Awards 2017

Youthful glitz and glamour were out in full force on the red carpet and onstage at the Teen Choice Awards 2017, held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (Aug 13). The awards celebrate teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion and the Web.

From left: US actress-singer Zendaya, US singer-actress Vanessa Hudgens and British singer Rita Ora. PHOTOS: EPA
From left: US actress Melissa Benoist, British singer Louis Tomlinson and US actress Brittany O'Grady. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
From left: American actor and YouTube personality Jake Paul, US singer Bebe Rexha and Spanish-born singer-songwriter Leroy Sanchez. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
From left: US actress Victoria Justice; US hip-hop recording artist Blackbear and his girlfriend, US actress Bella Thorne; and US social media entertainer and actor Logan Paul. PHOTOS: EPA
From left: US actor Casper Smart; British actress-model Millie Bobby Brown and US actress-dancer Maddie Ziegler; and US actress Perrey Reeves. PHOTOS: EPA
From left: US Rae Sremmurd hip-hop duo Swae Lee and Slim Jimmy; US singer-actress.Ryan Destiny, US actress Brittany O'Grady and US actress-singer Jude Demorest; and US actress Katherine McNamara. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA
From left: US model-actress Paris Jackson, US actress Isabela Moner and US actress Katie Stevens. PHOTOS: EPA
Fifth Harmony, comprising (from left) Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, with their Choice Music Group award.
Fifth Harmony, comprising (from left) Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, with their Choice Music Group award. PHOTO: AFP
British singer Louis Tomlinson and US singer Bebe Rexha performing during the Teen Choice Awards 2017.
British singer Louis Tomlinson and US singer Bebe Rexha performing during the Teen Choice Awards 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Adam Levine (left) and James Valentine of American pop-rock band Maroon 5 accept the Decade Award onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2017.
Adam Levine (left) and James Valentine of American pop-rock band Maroon 5 accept the Decade Award onstage during the Teen Choice Awards 2017. PHOTO: AFP
