In Pictures: Stars out at Teen Choice Awards 2017

Youthful glitz and glamour were out in full force on the red carpet and onstage at the Teen Choice Awards 2017, held at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday (Aug 13). The awards celebrate teen icons in film, television, music, sports, fashion and the Web.
