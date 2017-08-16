””

In Pictures: Sale of bomb shelters in US spike amid North Korean nuclear threat

Rising tensions between the United States and North Korea have got some Americans preparing for the worst. Bomb-shelter manufacturers, like Atlas Survival Shelters in Montebello, California, have reported a jump in sales of its anti-nuclear shelters, some of which can cost over $100,000 (S$137,000). Armed with facilities like escape tunnels, decontamination rooms, generators and water tanks, these underground structures are meant to be inhabitable for six months to a year.

Mr Ron Hubbard at the entrance of a 25m-long bomb shelter that can hold six people. He owns Atlas Survival Shelters, a California-based company that builds underground shelters as protection against biological, nuclear and chemical attacks.
Mr Ron Hubbard at the entrance of a 25m-long bomb shelter that can hold six people. He owns Atlas Survival Shelters, a California-based company that builds underground shelters as protection against biological, nuclear and chemical attacks.PHOTO: EPA
Mr Hubbard showing the storage space beneath the floor of a deluxe model.
Mr Hubbard showing the storage space beneath the floor of a deluxe model.PHOTO: EPA
Many of the bunkers that Mr Hubbard sells comes with regular home comforts such as a fully-equipped kitchen, television, bedrooms and a complete bathroom.
Many of the bunkers that Mr Hubbard sells comes with regular home comforts such as a fully-equipped kitchen, television, bedrooms and a complete bathroom.PHOTO: ATLAS SURVIVAL SHELTERS
The bomb shelters come in different sizes, to fit in small and large families.
The bomb shelters come in different sizes, to fit in small and large families.PHOTO: ATLAS SURVIVAL SHELTERS
Mr Hubbard demonstrating the air-circulation system of the popular BombNado bomb shelter. According to the company website, the ventilation system protects against nuclear, biological and chemical contamination.
Mr Hubbard demonstrating the air-circulation system of the popular BombNado bomb shelter. According to the company website, the ventilation system protects against nuclear, biological and chemical contamination. PHOTO: EPA
Bomb shelters at Atlas Survival Shelters' factory and warehouse in Texas, USA. The galvanised corrugated pipe shelters are said to have a lifespan of 200 years.
Bomb shelters at Atlas Survival Shelters' factory and warehouse in Texas, USA. The galvanised corrugated pipe shelters are said to have a lifespan of 200 years.PHOTO: ATLAS SURVIVAL SHELTERS
Mr Hubbard showing the FallNado bomb shelter, which sits above ground and is designed to fit inside a home garage.
Mr Hubbard showing the FallNado bomb shelter, which sits above ground and is designed to fit inside a home garage.PHOTO: EPA
Mr Hubbard at his warehouse in Montebello, California.
Mr Hubbard at his warehouse in Montebello, California. PHOTO: EPA
Published
53 min ago
Topics: 