In Pictures: Remembering Othman Wok, one of Singapore's founding fathers, 1924-2017

Former PAP Old Guard Othman Wok served as Singapore's Social Affairs Minister from 1963 to 1977 and was Singapore's ambassador to Indonesia between 1977 and 1980. He was among 10 leaders who signed the Independence of Singapore Agreement on Aug 9, 1965. He retired from politics in 1981. He died on Monday (April 17) at the age of 92.

Mr Othman Wok taking his oath at the City Hall in 1963. PHOTO: ST FILE
Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, accompanied by the Minister for Social Affairs Othman Wok, toured troubled areas to meet goodwill committees and community leaders during the racial riots in 1964. PHOTO: ST FILE
Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, accompanied by the Minister for Social Affairs Othman Wok, toured troubled areas to meet goodwill committees and community leaders during the racial riots in 1964. PHOTO: ST FILE
Minister for Social Affairs Othman Wok during a tour of the Mountbatten area where he met goodwill committee leaders during the racial riots in 1964. PHOTO: ST FILE
Mr Othman Wok speaking to some of the representatives of the Singapore Infantry Regiment, who had successfully wiped out a band of Indonesian infiltrators at Kota Tinggi during the military confrontation against Malaysia, during a reception at the Istana's Sir Temasek in 1965. PHOTO: ST FILE
Mr Othman Wok, who was then the Minister of Social Affairs, distributed cash payments and food parcels during a two-hour house-to-house tour when he visited the families of nine victims killed in the Singapore disturbances. PHOTO: ST FILE
Mr Othman Wok, carrying out gotong royong, or community activities, with residents of Kampong Mat Jambul, Pasir Panjang constituency, in 1966. He served as a People’s Action Party (PAP) member of parliament (MP) for the constituency.PHOTO: COURTESY OF OTHMAN WOK
Mr Lee Kuan Yew (left) and Othman Wok (second from left) meeting the constituents of the Old Tampines during their walkabout in the 1960s. PHOTO: ST FILE
Mr Othman Wok (standing) with former MP for Kallang Haji Buang Omar Junid (second from right) with residents during a meet-the-people session. PHOTO: ST FILE
Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew (left) and Mr Othman Wok, who was Minister of Home Affairs and Social Welfare from 1963 and ambassador to Indonesia from 1977, at the swearing-in ceremony at the Istana, in 1976. PHOTO: ST FILE
Mr Othman Wok photographed here in 1998. PHOTO: ST FILE
Mr Othman Wok, holding a 2010 photo of himself and one of his great-grandsons, Daniel, at his Beach Road office, in 2012. During the interview with My Paper, he said: "I didn't want to be a politician, I wanted to be a journalist."PHOTO: MYPAPER
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (left) shaking hands with former minister Othman Wok, accompanied by his wife Madam Lina Abdullah, at the Pioneer Generation Tribute ceremony on Feb 9, 2014. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Mr Othman Wok at his home on April 4, 2015.PHOTO: ST FILE
