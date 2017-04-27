In Pictures: Protesters turn up the heat in Venezuela
Anti-government protesters clash with riot police as Molotov cocktails fly overhead, and police respond with rubber bullets and tear gas. Caracas is in crisis with residents facing high crime and soaring prices, and daily shortages of food and medicine. The death toll from clashes has now risen to 29 since the protests started in early April.
