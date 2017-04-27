””

In Pictures: Protesters turn up the heat in Venezuela

Anti-government protesters clash with riot police as Molotov cocktails fly overhead, and police respond with rubber bullets and tear gas. Caracas is in crisis with residents facing high crime and soaring prices, and daily shortages of food and medicine. The death toll from clashes has now risen to 29 since the protests started in early April.

An activist is backdropped by a burning barricade during a demonstration against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, on April 24.
Police, using tear gas, dispersed protesters in the centre of Caracas on April 19. Venezuela has been the scene of massive protests for both government supporters and opposition groups, heightening tension throughout the country.
Opposition activists set up a fiery barricade during a protest in Caracas on April 26. It was part of a wave of unrest that, up to now, has killed at least 29 people.
Opposition supporters offer aid to a resident in the midst of a rally against President Maduro in Caracas on April 26.
Thousands of Venezuelans taking to the streets in a nearly month-long protest against the government of President Maduro.
An opposition protester faces off with riot police.
A masked protester hurling tear gas towards security forces.
