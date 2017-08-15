In Pictures: Pakistan celebrates 70 years of independence
On Monday (Aug 14), Pakistan marked the anniversary of becoming a sovereign state after its partition from British India in 1947. Cities all over the country commemorated the day with solemn ceremonies, military pageantry, festivities and fireworks.
