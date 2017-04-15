””

In Pictures: North Korea's military parade

North Korea held a vast military parade on Saturday (April 15) to celebrate Day of the Sun. The festival marks the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, who led the state from its founding in 1948. The massive parade, which was broadcast live on state-run television KRT, showed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching an array of military hardware, including what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile and Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles.

North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father in Pyongyang.PHOTO: REUTERS
Military vehicles carry missiles with characters reading "Pukkuksong" during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 15, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves from a balcony during a parade for the Day of the Sun festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 15, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean soldiers march and shout slogans during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (left) speaks with North Korean Premier Park Pong Ju during a parade for the Day of the Sun festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, on April 15, 2017. PHOTO: EPA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves to people attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father in Pyongyang.PHOTO: REUTERS
A soldier films North Korean soldiers, officers and high ranking officials attending a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father in Pyongyang.PHOTO: REUTERS
A view of a military parade marking the 105th "Day of the Sun", the birth anniversary of the state's founder Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this still image taken from video released by North Korea's state-run television KRT.PHOTO: REUTERS
North Koreans attend the opening of new cultural exhibition of celebrations marking founding father Kim Il Sung's 105th birthday in Dandong, Liaoning province, China, on April 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walks past a television screen broadcasting live footage of a ceremony to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at a railway station in Seoul on April 15, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
North Korean military tanks drive past during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15 2017. PHOTO: EPA
North Korean soldiers on military armoured vehicles drive past during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15 2017.PHOTO: EPA
North Korean planes forming the numbers 105 fly past during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15 2017. PHOTO: EPA
North Korean soldiers on military tanks are seen during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15 2017. PHOTO: EPA
North Korean people waving flowers march with a float carrying replicas of missiles during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15 2017. PHOTO: EPA
People react as they pass a stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of country's founding father in Pyongyang.PHOTO: REUTERS
People react as they march past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean women and men cheer and wave as they march past during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
North Korean men carrying pom poms are seen during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival on Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang, North Korea, April 15 2017.
Apr 15, 2017, 2:29 pm SGT
