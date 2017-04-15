In Pictures: North Korea's military parade

North Korea held a vast military parade on Saturday (April 15) to celebrate Day of the Sun. The festival marks the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, who led the state from its founding in 1948. The massive parade, which was broadcast live on state-run television KRT, showed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watching an array of military hardware, including what appeared to be a new intercontinental ballistic missile and Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles.
