In Pictures: Mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok

From tiny chihuahuas to 60kg mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday (May 7) to raise money for charity. Nobody was racing against the clock at the "Maa-Rathon" - maa is Thai for dog - and there was no prize for the fastest dog and owner around the 1.7km course. Entrants paid US$30 (S$42) per dog to raise funds for a new building at the Siriraj Hospital. "This way dogs can also contribute to help humans," said organiser Pimpicha Utsahajit.
