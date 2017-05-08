””

In Pictures: Mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok

From tiny chihuahuas to 60kg mastiffs, hundreds of dogs and their owners jogged through a Bangkok park on Sunday (May 7) to raise money for charity. Nobody was racing against the clock at the "Maa-Rathon" - maa is Thai for dog - and there was no prize for the fastest dog and owner around the 1.7km course. Entrants paid US$30 (S$42) per dog to raise funds for a new building at the Siriraj Hospital. "This way dogs can also contribute to help humans," said organiser Pimpicha Utsahajit.

People running with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 7, 2017.
People running with their pets during a mini-marathon for dogs in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 7, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
