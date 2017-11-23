In Pictures: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon preparations
It is the annual ritual in New York City: watching the giant balloons in the Macy's parade. And the preparations have started already started for Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade which will take place on Thursday (Nov 23). The annual event started in 1924 and features giant balloons of characters from popular culture floating above the streets of Manhattan.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.