In Pictures: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon preparations

It is the annual ritual in New York City: watching the giant balloons in the Macy's parade. And the preparations have started already started for Macy's 93rd Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade which will take place on Thursday (Nov 23). The annual event started in 1924 and features giant balloons of characters from popular culture floating above the streets of Manhattan.

Workers on the Macy's inflation teams walk past inflated balloons near Central Park ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Nov 22, 2017.
The annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade is the largest parade in the world dating back to 1924.
A worker on the Macy's inflation team checks balloons near Central Park ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Nov 22, 2017 in New York City.
Members of the New York City police department stand guard while balloons were inflated near Central Park ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Nov 22, 2017.
The squirrel from the movie Ice Age sits under protective netting ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Nov 22, 2017.
A woman kisses a child while they watch the Macy's inflation team inflate balloons near Central Park ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City on Nov 22, 2017.
The AFLAC balloon lays on the ground during the Macy's Parade balloon inflation on Nov 22, 2017.
Olaf from the Disney film Frozen lays on the ground during the Macy's Parade balloon inflation Nov 22, 2017.
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers patrol and secure crowds during the Macy's Parade balloon inflation Nov 22, 2017.
