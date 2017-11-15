In Pictures: Justice League cast assembles for premiere in Hollywood
Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg united in Hollywood for the premiere of Justice League on Monday (Nov 13). The latest instalment from the DC comics universe picks up where Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) left off.
