In Pictures: Justice League cast assembles for premiere in Hollywood

Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash, Aquaman and Cyborg united in Hollywood for the premiere of Justice League on Monday (Nov 13). The latest instalment from the DC comics universe picks up where Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) left off.

Cast members (from left to right) Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck attend the world premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Justice League at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Nov 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Cast members Jason Momoa, Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller, Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher and Ben Affleck pose on the red carpet at the world premiere of Justice League on Nov 13, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Connie Nielsen (left) and Gal Gadot arrive for the world premiere of Justice League at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Actress Gal Gadot, who stars as Wonder Woman, arrives for the world premiere of Justice League on Nov 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actors Jason Momoa (left) and Ben Affleck at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' Justice League at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet at the world premiere of Justice League in Hollywood, California on Nov 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actor Henry Cavill, who plays Superman, takes selfies with fans during the premiere of Justice League at Dolby Theatre on Nov 13, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Fans in costume attend the world premiere of Justice League at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California on Nov 13, 2017.PHOTO: AFP
