In Pictures: Indonesia celebrates 72nd Independence Day
On Aug 17, Indonesia marked the day it proclaimed its independence from the Netherlands in 1945 with pomp and pageantry mixed with fun and games. The colourful celebrations were inspired by Indonesia's multiculturalism, with officials attending ceremonies in regional costumes, lavish displays of traditional dances, and competitions that have their origins in the 18th century.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.