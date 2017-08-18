””

In Pictures: Indonesia celebrates 72nd Independence Day

On Aug 17, Indonesia marked the day it proclaimed its independence from the Netherlands in 1945 with pomp and pageantry mixed with fun and games. The colourful celebrations were inspired by Indonesia's multiculturalism, with officials attending ceremonies in regional costumes, lavish displays of traditional dances, and competitions that have their origins in the 18th century.

Dancers performing during a ceremony to mark Indonesia's Independence Day at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Aug 17, 2017.
Dancers performing during a ceremony to mark Indonesia's Independence Day at the presidential palace in Jakarta on Aug 17, 2017.PHOTO: REUTERS
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) greeting former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono before a ceremony to mark Independence Day at the presidential palace in Jakarta.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (left) greeting former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono before a ceremony to mark Independence Day at the presidential palace in Jakarta.PHOTO: REUTERS
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the national flag from the National Monument to the presidential palace in Jakarta on Aug 17.
A horse-drawn carriage carrying the national flag from the National Monument to the presidential palace in Jakarta on Aug 17.PHOTO: REUTERS
President Joko presenting the national flag to a student at the Istana Merdeka presidential palace in Jakarta. She then carried it to the palace’s front yard where it was hoisted.
President Joko presenting the national flag to a student at the Istana Merdeka presidential palace in Jakarta. She then carried it to the palace’s front yard where it was hoisted.PHOTO: EPA
Indonesian Air Force jets flying past the state palace in Jakarta as part of the Independence Day celebrations.
Indonesian Air Force jets flying past the state palace in Jakarta as part of the Independence Day celebrations.PHOTO: EPA
From left: Former Indonesian president B.J. Habibie, First Lady Iriana, President Joko Widodo, former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, Vice-President Jusuf Kalla, his wife Mufidah, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and his wife Ani at the Mer
From left: Former Indonesian president B.J. Habibie, First Lady Iriana, President Joko Widodo, former president Megawati Sukarnoputri, Vice-President Jusuf Kalla, his wife Mufidah, former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono and his wife Ani at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Aug 17.PHOTO: EPA/PRESIDENTIAL PALACE
Participants at Ancol beach in Jakarta taking part in Panjat Pinang, a pole-climbing contest that dates back to Dutch colonial days. It involves teams of four trying to climb greased poles to get the prizes hung at the top.
Participants at Ancol beach in Jakarta taking part in Panjat Pinang, a pole-climbing contest that dates back to Dutch colonial days. It involves teams of four trying to climb greased poles to get the prizes hung at the top. PHOTO: AFP
A couple cheering as their colleague wins a bicycle at the Panjat Pinang contest held in Jakarta's Ancol Dreamland Park on Aug 17.
A couple cheering as their colleague wins a bicycle at the Panjat Pinang contest held in Jakarta's Ancol Dreamland Park on Aug 17.PHOTO: REUTERS
Contestants on water-powered Flyboards attempting to put flags on poles in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Aug 17.
Contestants on water-powered Flyboards attempting to put flags on poles in Makassar, South Sulawesi, on Aug 17.PHOTO: AFP
A pillow-fighting contest at Banda Aceh during Independence Day festivities.
A pillow-fighting contest at Banda Aceh during Independence Day festivities. PHOTO: EPA
A young boy in Banda Aceh losing his balance as he took part in a game where participants had to manoeuvre their bikes on narrow boards placed over water.
A young boy in Banda Aceh losing his balance as he took part in a game where participants had to manoeuvre their bikes on narrow boards placed over water.PHOTO: EPA
Indonesian students competing in a sack race in Banda Aceh on Aug 17.
Indonesian students competing in a sack race in Banda Aceh on Aug 17.PHOTO: EPA
Boys slugging it out in a pillow fight in Medan, North Sumatra.
Boys slugging it out in a pillow fight in Medan, North Sumatra.PHOTO: EPA
Young girls having a go at a Panjat Pinang contest in Medan, North Sumatra.
Young girls having a go at a Panjat Pinang contest in Medan, North Sumatra.PHOTO: EPA
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 