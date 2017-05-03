In Pictures: Gardens of the Marivent Palace in Mallorca, Spain
Marivent Palace, the Spanish royal family's current summer residence in Palma de Mallorca, enjoys a spectacular view overlooking the resort of Cala Mayor. The Palace's gardens opened on Tuesday (May 2) to the public for the first time, after a €217,000 (S$330,000) makeover. Comprising over 9,000 sq m of mainly native flora with 40 different plant species, guests will also be able to admire 12 bronze sculptures by the late acclaimed Spanish artist Joan Miro. The botanical gardens can be visited throughout the year except on Easter Sunday and entrance is free.
