In Pictures: Gardens of the Marivent Palace in Mallorca, Spain

Marivent Palace, the Spanish royal family's current summer residence in Palma de Mallorca, enjoys a spectacular view overlooking the resort of Cala Mayor. The Palace's gardens opened on Tuesday (May 2) to the public for the first time, after a €217,000 (S$330,000) makeover. Comprising over 9,000 sq m of mainly native flora with 40 different plant species, guests will also be able to admire 12 bronze sculptures by the late acclaimed Spanish artist Joan Miro. The botanical gardens can be visited throughout the year except on Easter Sunday and entrance is free.

The entrance to Marivent Palace, the Spanish royal family's summer residence. PHOTO: AFP
Tourists posing for pictures at the entrance of Marivent Palace. PHOTO: AFP
Guests milling around the garden's fountain. PHOTO: AFP
A couple admiring the beautiful scenery. PHOTO: AFP
A bronze sculpture by Spanish artist Joan Miro on display at the gardens. PHOTO: AFP
Tourists taking in the sights and attraction of the gardens. PHOTO: AFP
Another bronze sculpture by Spanish artist Joan Miro on show at the gardens. PHOTO: AFP
An overhead view of the gardens. PHOTO: AFP
The view overlooking the gardens. PHOTO: AFP
The Marivent Palace from afar. PHOTO: AFP
