In Pictures: From Changi to Yio Chu Kang, rainbow seen across the island

The large, clean arc of a rainbow was spotted in the skies on Saturday evening (Nov 18). Earlier that day, thundery showers had fallen over many areas around the country. Here is a selection of pictures taken of the rainbow from our readers across the island.

The Straits Times reader Jon Sham first sent in this shot of a rainbow across cloudy skies at Jalan Loyang Besar.
The multi-coloured hue of the rainbow stretches across the sky in Sengkang.
Singaporeans who spotted the rainbow were quick to snap pictures of the pretty sight to share on social media on Nov 18, 2017.
A view of the rainbow in Punggol.
Those who were at Changi Airport Terminal 3 were also treated to a rainbow on Nov 18, 2017.
A rainbow showed up near Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) a little after 6pm on Nov 18, 2017.
Another view of the rainbow in Ang Mo Kio, near Yio Chu Kang MRT station, on Nov 18, 2017.
The rainbow appeared after days of showers across the island this week.
Another view of the rainbow from Changi Airport, with the control tower in the background.
Published
55 min ago