In Pictures: From Changi to Yio Chu Kang, rainbow seen across the island
The large, clean arc of a rainbow was spotted in the skies on Saturday evening (Nov 18). Earlier that day, thundery showers had fallen over many areas around the country. Here is a selection of pictures taken of the rainbow from our readers across the island.
