In Pictures: Female singers steal the show at 2017 American Music Awards
The annual awards show was a star-studded affair as some of music's biggest names turned up both on the red carpet and on stage. It was a night filled with highly-anticipated acts, including the first live performance by US pop singer Selena Gomez since her kidney transplant, as well as the official US television debut of K-pop boy band BTS.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.