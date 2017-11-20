In Pictures: Female singers steal the show at 2017 American Music Awards

The annual awards show was a star-studded affair as some of music's biggest names turned up both on the red carpet and on stage. It was a night filled with highly-anticipated acts, including the first live performance by US pop singer Selena Gomez since her kidney transplant, as well as the official US television debut of K-pop boy band BTS.

Christina Aguilera sings a tribute to Whitney Houston at the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Nov 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
US singer Pink scales the side of a building in a pre-taped segment during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on Nov 16, 2017.
Pink belts out her track Beautiful Trauma while suspended from the air.
Niall Horan performs onstage at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater.
US singer Kelly Clarkson collaborates with Pink for the first time to perform R.E.M.'s song, Everybody Hurts, at the 2017 American Music Awards.
K-pop boy band BTS, making their official US television debut, perform their hit track, DNA.
Singers Pink (left) and Kelly Clarkson open the show with their cover of R.E.M.'s 1992 song, Everybody Hurts.
Demi Lovato performs her latest single, Sorry Not Sorry, onstage at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Hailee Steinfeld performs Let Me Go at the 2017 American Music Awards.
In her first live performance in over a year and for the first time since her kidney transplant, Selena Gomez hits the stage with Marshmello for a chilling performance of their track, Wolves.
Shawn Mendes performs his track There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Golden Globe-winning actress Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the 2017 American Music Awards.
Macklemore (right) and Skylar Grey take to the stage to perform Glorious.
Nick Jonas was also on hand to perform his track, Find You.
Nick Jonas performs at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Portugal The Man at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Zedd and Alessia Cara perform their smash hit single, Stay, at the 2017 American Music Awards.
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs Young, Dumb and Broke with Khalid (right).
Legendary singer Diana Ross was both a performer and an award recipient at the 2017 American Music Awards, where she was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award.
