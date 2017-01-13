In Pictures: Barack Obama and Joe Biden's White House bromance
US Vice-President Joe Biden was reduced to tears on Thursday (Jan 12) when President Barack Obama surprised him with America's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in an emotional ceremony. Mr Biden and Mr Obama became close during eight years in the White House. Here's a look at their bromance over the years.
