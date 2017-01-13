In Pictures: Barack Obama and Joe Biden's White House bromance

US Vice-President Joe Biden was reduced to tears on Thursday (Jan 12) when President Barack Obama surprised him with America's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, in an emotional ceremony. Mr Biden and Mr Obama became close during eight years in the White House. Here's a look at their bromance over the years.

President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden embrace while walking into the Oval Office, at the White House, in Washington, on June 25, 2015. PHOTO: NYTIMES
President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden high-five after watching Sasha Obama and Maisy Biden play in a basketball game in Chevy Chase, Md., on Feb 27, 2010. PHOTO: THE WHITE HOUSE
President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden practice putting on the White House putting green on April 24, 2009. PHOTO: THE WHITE HOUSE
President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden carrying flowers during a visit to the makeshift memorial for the victims killed in the shooting at Pulse nightclub, outside Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, Fla., on June 16, 2016. PHOTO: NYTIMES
President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama embrace Vice-President Biden and Jill Biden moments after the television networks called the 2012 election in their favour. PHOTO: THE WHITE HOUSE
President Barack Obama and Vice-President Joe Biden riding in the motorcade from the White House to the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, on July 21, 2010. PHOTO: THE WHITE HOUSE
Joe Biden and Barack Obama's friendship bracelets as seen on Biden's twitter feed. PHOTO: TWITTER
President Barack Obama embracing Vice-President Joe Biden after Obama delivered his farewell speech to the nation on Jan 10, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO: AFP
President Barack Obama speaking to Vice-President Joe Biden after awarding him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, at the White House in Washington, on Jan 12, 2017. PHOTO: NYTIMES
US President Barack Obama (right) leaving together with Vice-President Joe Biden (left) after he addressed the nation publicly for the first time since the shock election of Donald Trump as his successor, on Nov 9, 2016, at the White House in Washington, DC. PHOTO: AFP
