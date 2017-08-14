””

In Pictures: America reacts to Charlottesville violence

Rallies and vigils were held in many US cities on Sunday (Aug 13) to protest against the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman opposing a rally by white nationalists was killed. The Unite the Right event, organised by supporters of the so-called "alt-right" movement, was against the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Anti-racism protesters had also gathered in a show of resistance. The confrontation soon turned violent, leading to a car ploughing into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old legal assistant Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.

A picture of Ms Heather Heyer, 32, at a memorial that grew at the site of the deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.
A picture of Ms Heather Heyer, 32, at a memorial that grew at the site of the deadly car attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday.PHOTO: THE WASHINGTON POST
Protesters chanting slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City on Sunday (Aug 13).
Protesters chanting slogans against white nationalism in Times Square in New York City on Sunday (Aug 13). PHOTO: REUTERS
Two minutes of silence being observed for last weekend's victims of violence during a rally near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington.
Two minutes of silence being observed for last weekend's victims of violence during a rally near the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington. PHOTO: EPA
Mr Jason Kessler, who organised the Unite the Right rally, being escorted away by police in Charlottesville on Sunday after he was punched by a protester at a news conference he had planned in front of the City Hall.
Mr Jason Kessler, who organised the Unite the Right rally, being escorted away by police in Charlottesville on Sunday after he was punched by a protester at a news conference he had planned in front of the City Hall. PHOTO: NYT
Mr Mike Stutz and Ms Laurel Trotter went dressed as former US president Abraham Lincoln and First Lady Mary Todd as they joined hundreds of demonstrators in front of the Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday.
Mr Mike Stutz and Ms Laurel Trotter went dressed as former US president Abraham Lincoln and First Lady Mary Todd as they joined hundreds of demonstrators in front of the Los Angeles City Hall on Sunday. PHOTO: EPA
A young girl putting flowers on a memorial to Ms Heather Heyer in Chicago, Illinois.
A young girl putting flowers on a memorial to Ms Heather Heyer in Chicago, Illinois. PHOTO: AFP
A supporter of President Donald Trump making his voice heard during a protest against white supremacy and racism organised by group called Refuse Fascism in New York City on Sunday.
A supporter of President Donald Trump making his voice heard during a protest against white supremacy and racism organised by group called Refuse Fascism in New York City on Sunday.PHOTO: AFP
People arranging lighted candles in the form of a peace sign in front of the White House.
People arranging lighted candles in the form of a peace sign in front of the White House.PHOTO: AFP
Published
3 hours ago
Topics: 