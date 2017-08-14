In Pictures: America reacts to Charlottesville violence
Rallies and vigils were held in many US cities on Sunday (Aug 13) to protest against the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a woman opposing a rally by white nationalists was killed. The Unite the Right event, organised by supporters of the so-called "alt-right" movement, was against the planned removal of a statue of Confederate general Robert E. Lee. Anti-racism protesters had also gathered in a show of resistance. The confrontation soon turned violent, leading to a car ploughing into a crowd of counter-protesters, killing 32-year-old legal assistant Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.