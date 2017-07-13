””

In Pictures: A New York fashion show in a Chinatown market

NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - Change the name and New York Fashion Week: Men's in its earlier iterations might as well have been Topeka Fashion Week: Men's, so little did it engage with the great metropolis. Shows held in generic repurposed industrial spaces could have taken place in any city, anywhere. The Belgian designer Raf Simons upended all that this week with a moody night-time show staged in a Chinatown market with messy stalls clustered among the massive stone foundations of the Manhattan Bridge. Malodorous and with trains racketing overhead, the setting was Mr Simons’ homage to the animal market scene in Ridley Scott’s dystopian classic Blade Runner, with the addition of ripe fish-market smells.

Mr Simons is a novelty in a city and business lost in indecision. He is an almost dictatorial creator firmly in command of a vocabulary - a formalist trained to design industrial products, who happened into fashion somewhat inadvertently.
Models carrying umbrellas, as if against toxic fallout that left some parasols in shreds, paraded past the standing crowd at the show on Tuesday (July 11).
The faces of the models were mostly hidden by protective scarves and wide-brimmed hats.
Most of the models' limbs were lost inside clinging tunics, oversize collegiate sweaters and flowing trousers printed with blurred silk-screen motifs.
Ushering in the new order of fashion.
Ideas can often seem scarce in fashion, but the concealing, genderless, uniform-style clothes that Mr Simons showed revealed plenty of those.
That Mr Simons’ allusions led to no place in particular hardly seemed to matter to a mob that included Jake Gyllenhaal, Marc Jacobs, Julianne Moore and hundreds of other New Yorkers, who are never happier than when being crowded, deafened and herde
Actor Julianne Moore in a cuddle backstage with designer Raf Simons.
Shiny conical raincoats were a splashing hit at the show.
Slogans and bibs were a recurrent motif as well.
Check this out, the show seemed to scream at times.
It was a somewhat dotty affair too.
Huddled against the raw elements.
Designer Marc Jacobs (right) with a fan at the Raf Simons show.
All muffled up.
Designer Raf Simons acknowledging the cheers of the audience after his extravaganza of a show.
