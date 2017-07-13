In Pictures: A New York fashion show in a Chinatown market
NEW YORK (NYTIMES) - Change the name and New York Fashion Week: Men's in its earlier iterations might as well have been Topeka Fashion Week: Men's, so little did it engage with the great metropolis. Shows held in generic repurposed industrial spaces could have taken place in any city, anywhere. The Belgian designer Raf Simons upended all that this week with a moody night-time show staged in a Chinatown market with messy stalls clustered among the massive stone foundations of the Manhattan Bridge. Malodorous and with trains racketing overhead, the setting was Mr Simons’ homage to the animal market scene in Ridley Scott’s dystopian classic Blade Runner, with the addition of ripe fish-market smells.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.