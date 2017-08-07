Zaha Hadid showcase opens in Singapore

An exhibition of the cutting-edge architecture and design of the late Zaha Hadid opened yesterday at the ArtScience Museum.

Zaha Hadid Architects: Reimagining Architecture will showcase a curation of the late architecture doyenne's transformational projects across the globe.

Singapore is the second stop for the exhibition, which premiered at the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival last month. It will move on to its third and last stop in Melbourne, Australia, next.

One of the exhibition's highlights is a model of residential development Mayfair, set to be completed in 2021. The 158-unit luxury residence, with curved balconies that look like waves in the ocean, is one of the last few developments Hadid was involved in.

Apart from at this exhibition, the design of the project has not been revealed to the public.

The showcase is a collaboration between Malaysian property developer UEM Sunrise and Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA), the design and architecture firm set up by Hadid in London almost four decades ago.

VIEW IT / ZAHA HADID ARCHITECTS: REIMAGINING ARCHITECTURE

WHERE: ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Avenue WHEN: Till Aug 15, 10am to 2pm or 2 to 7pm ADMISSION: Free with registration at reimagining-architecture.com

Speaking last Saturday at the opening of the exhibition here, ZHA associate director Michele Pasca di Magliano says the firm is honoured to present its work at the ArtScience Museum, "where the intersection of culture and technology is celebrated and appreciated".

"We hope that with our selection of seminal projects, visitors will develop a greater understanding of the remarkable possibilities offered by architecture and design, and learn more about the Zaha Hadid design story that is fundamentally driven by inventiveness and imagination," she adds.

Mr Anwar Syahrin Abdul Ajib, managing director and chief executive of UEM Sunrise, says Singapore was an easy choice for the exhibition. "We have a lot of clientele in Singapore who appreciate good design and iconic architecture and are looking for more brands like Zaha Hadid. They appreciate this kind of exhibitions."

The showcase, which takes up 600 sq m on the fourth level of the museum, will take visitors through ZHA's designs over the years, many of which redefined architecture for the 21st century.

Mini models of some of her biggest projects - from the famous Vitra Fire Station in Weil am Rhein, Germany, toDongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul- take up most of the exhibition.

In Singapore, Hadid designed the layered d'Leedon condominium off Farrer Road.

Her firm also took charge of the masterplan of business hub onenorth in Buona Vista.

The Baghdad-born architect was known for her radical and curvaceous architectural lines. Her iconic style is prevalent throughout the exhibition, at which even the reception desk is a custompiece built by ZHA.

One of the world's most famous architects, she died of a heart attack in Miami in March last year at the age of 65. She has no children.