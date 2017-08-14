Youthful-looking photographer Chuando Tan: 5 other people who do not look their age

SINGAPORE - Photographer Chuando Tan "set social media on fire" in July, reported the Straits Times in the same month, as photos of him - mostly semi-nude - went viral on the Internet.

The buzz spread beyond our shores. A headline in The Daily Mail asked readers to guess the age of the 50-year-old, while a New York Post article stated: "This is what 50 looks like - if you work out right".

Tan's youthful good looks and washboard abs have made him an Internet sensation.

But there are certainly others around the world with similar claims to fame. Here is a look at five other people with age-defying looks.

1. Lure Hsu, Taiwan

Interior designer and fashion blogger Lure Hsu is 41, according to The Daily Mail, but she certainly does not look her age.

The Taiwanese - who has 497, 000 followers on Instagram - also brought her family into the media spotlight. Her two sisters, aged 40 and 36, both look half their ages; their mother, 63, looks just 30.



Lure Hsu in a picture uploaded on her Instagram on June 4, 2017. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM/LUREHSU



They have been dubbed "the family of frozen ages" by Taiwanese media.

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Lure said her secret was to drink water and eat vegetables. Apart from water, the only beverage she drinks is a cup of black coffee every morning.

2. Carolyn Hartz, Australia



Carolyn Hartz in a picture uploaded on her Facebook on july 26, 2017. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/SWEETLIFEAUSTRALIA



This grandmother of four has put her good looks to great marketing use.

The 70-year-old is the owner of SweetLife, which according to its website is "Australia's original and most recognised creator of sugar-free products using nature's finest sugar-free alternative sweetness ingredient - xylitol".

Diagnosed with pre-diabetes at 42, Carolyn, a self-professed ex-sugar addict, gave up sugar in her diet altogether.

Speaking to Australian media, she said: "I could see what the effects of diabetes two was going to do to me. When you're frightened of something you should change, and I did because I didn't want to be unhealthy."

3. Pamela Jacobs, United Kingdom

Hailing from Leeds, the 54-year-old caused an internet stir two years ago, when she was 52.

To her 23-year-old son's horror - and her amusement - she has been offered student rail fares and mistaken for her son's girlfriend because of her young looks.

In an interview with The Daily Mail in 2015, she attributed her supple skin to sunscreen and coconut oil.

She also has a weekly sauna and exfoliates every other day.

4. Kazim Gürbüz, Turkey



Kazim Gürbüz in a picture uploaded on his Facebook on may 21, 2014. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/YOGIKAZIMGURBUZ



Almost 100 years old, Kazim Gürbüz is a Turkish yoga guru that looks closer to 50.

"We can live to be 130 years old... everyone has the power," the 97-year-old had said in a 2015 interview with a the Hürriyet Daily News, an established English-language daily in Turkey.

He said he retained his youth by keeping his body flexible and eating a diet of superfoods, including olives and honey, normally finishing half a jar of honey everyday.

5. Yasmina Rossi, United States



Yasmina Rossi in a picture uploaded on her Facebook on Feb 3, 2017. PHOTO: FACEBOOK/YASMINA.ROSSI.MODEL



Born in France, the 61 year-old grandmother made her name appearing in Marks & Spencer ads - at the age of 45.

She continues to be hugely sought-after in the industry, reported The Daily Mail in 2015. Yasmina was then 59.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Style magazine, a supplement to the British newspaper The Sunday Times, Yasmina said she was confident about her skin despite her age.

"I like the way I look now more than how I looked 20 years ago... I feel happier than when I was 20," she said.

Her beauty regime consisted of regular exercise, organic foods and rapeseed oil.