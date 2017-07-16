Millennial plumbers, electricians and movers trade office jobs to be their own bosses

The work can be hard, dirty and, sometimes, downright disgusting.

There is usually no air-conditioning and you have to stand for hours. If you are not careful, there is also, occasionally, a real risk of getting electrocuted.

Welcome to the world of the tradesmen - electricians, plumbers, carpenters, air-con technicians and painters.

The work is not glamorous. Look around and you will see that most tradesmen here are in their 40s and 50s.

But some millennials - bucking the "strawberry generation" label - are choosing certain trades as their career, unfazed by the stigma, hard work and, sometimes, foul smell.

Of course, there are those who choose this path because they have no other options. But there are others who willingly pick up wrenches and pliers.

Some say they enjoy the flexible hours allowed by such work. Others like being their own boss. Yet others say they simply like helping to solve other people's problems - from faulty wiring to clogged toilets.

Mr Loh Yong Sheng, 29, a full- time air-con technician who works for his father's company C & L Airconditioning Works, says: "To be honest, the money is good. On average, I can make $200 to $300 a day, working for six to seven hours.

"I can also decide my own working hours and this lets me spend the rest of my time looking after my family." The Singaporean is married and his wife is seven months pregnant.

As for the dirt and grime, well, this is something one can get used to, they say.

Electrician Nick Yeo, 31, says he can sometimes be covered in debris while working.

The Malaysia-born Singapore permanent resident often cuts holes in walls to create power sockets. He also balances on a ladder, arms raised to the ceiling, to install a fan or a chandelier.

"If you cannot handle mess and dirt, then this is not the job for you."

Mr Erman Tan, 53, president of the Singapore Human Resources Institute, says young people may not view such jobs with the same level of stigma as older generations.

He says: "In general, young people are very open-minded. And some aspects of such jobs can be very attractive to the young.

"They can be their own boss. And they can feel a sense of meaning and instant appreciation from the customers for their work."

Mr David Leong, 47, managing director of recruitment firm PeopleWorldwide Consulting, notes that these days, some white-collar jobs such as credit analysts in banks and insurance companies are at risk of being replaced by automation and artificial intelligence.

"In contrast, blue-collar technical roles are in high demand. And if their pay increases - due to fewer people available to perform the job - I think the public's perception of such tradesmen will improve."

Human-resource experts say that tradesmen currently earn on average between $1,800 and $3,000 a month, depending on their skills and experience.

A tradesman's overall income, however, largely depends on the number of jobs he can secure and perform, experts qualify.

ServisHero, an online marketplace for home services that started in 2015, has partnered several local tradesmen to help them find customers and grow their businesses.

Mr Jethro Wang, 25, its regional marketing lead, says: "There is a rising awareness that blue-collar jobs can be highly lucrative - often paying more on an hourly basis than an office job.

"Because of this, I think there will be a higher demand for this line of work among younger people in the future."

ServisHero's app - available for free on iOS and Android - allows users to access the services of thousands of service providers in the region. In Singapore, 20 per cent of its providers are younger than 35.

But Mr Tan warns: "We don't know if these millennials will really stay in the trade in the long run.

"After they do it for a few years and the novelty wears out, they might just choose to move on to something else."