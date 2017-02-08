Yellowstone Country: The photographs of Jack Richard

Jack Richard was a pioneer of photojournalism.

This book presents more than 150 black and white photographs he took in the Yellowstone area over 40 years, from breathtakingly stunning landscapes to exquisite portraits – all captured with remarkable detail, depth, clarity and artistry.

Anyone who loves photography will appreciate this book, which documents Jack’s talent and creativity in capturing moments in photographs as well as offers interesting insights into the life of the photographer.

Author: Mark Bagne & Bob Richard

Robert Rinehart, 2013

For more information on the book, click here.