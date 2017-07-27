Wrist Takers

Who: Brian Gothong-Tan, 37, a multi-media artist and film-maker

My watch: Columbia CT 010 How much I paid for it: A friend gave it to me as a birthday present five or six years ago. It costs US$75 online.

Why I like it: It's a simple, basic watch but I really like it because it can take my abusive ways. When I'm getting my hands dirty doing artwork or sculpture, I don't have to take it off and worry about it getting dirty or soaked in paint. If I had a really expensive watch, I would be paranoid about it getting scratched or dirtied.

My shiba inu also loves chewing on it, so I have all these bite marks on the wrist band which makes me treasure it even more.

I juggle a lot of projects in both film and theatre so I find my watch essential in helping me keep track of time. We all know time is a human construct and, scientifically, time is relative, but I think the most valuable thing in life is actually time, so I really hate wasting it.

I'm seldom late for my appointments and I try not to take up too much of other people's time when it comes to work.

Wong Kim Hoh