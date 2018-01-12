Wrist Taker

Who: Ms Rachel Wong Mai Kim, who declined to give her age, managing director and owner of Marunda, an engineering firm servicing the marine, defence and other industrial sectors

My watch: Hublot Big Bang 342.SB.131.RX

How much I paid for it: I bought it for $12,000 from The Hour Glass in 2009.

Why I like it: It was love at first sight. I love the the watch's design; it's very 21st century and iconic.

This Hublot Big Bang is also Art with a capital A, with its immaculate fusion of steel, ceramic and rubber. The brilliant interplay of materials and textures is key to the watch's appeal.

It is stylish yet sporty, masculine yet sexy on my small wrist.

I also love the case with the stainless steel deployant.

I'm in the engineering business and the watch's industrial aesthetics speak volumes about the brand's precision engineering.

My work sees me at industrial sites and onboard navy vessels often. This is one of my favourite watches and I always wear it when I'm out and about.

It's rugged, sturdy, absolutely waterproof and built for rough weather conditions. I don't worry about scratching it or getting it wet. It's also quite a head turner and gets me a lot of compliments.

Wong Kim Hoh