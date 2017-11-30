Wrist Taker

Who: Kavickumar Muruganathan (left), 29, an environment, health and safety and sustainability professional.

My watch: Hublot Big Bang Unico Bi-Retrograde Chrono (photo)

How much I paid for it: US$9,000 (S$12,100) a year ago.

Why I like it: Created for the 2014 Fifa World Cup, it is a mechanical watch made to time football matches.

I like the innovative combination of materials used to make this watch: a highly polished ceramic case and a bezel made of carbon fibre.

Despite its 45mm case size, it is lightweight, discreet and a watch that I can wear for all occasions.

It has a three-day power reserve, which means I don't need to wind it frequently. I bought it to reward myself and see it as an investment in a fast growing watch brand.

PHOTOS: COURTESY OF KAVICKUMAR MURUGANATHAN

It ticks to the beat of my pulse, has accompanied me to many parts of the world and has attended its fair share of weddings and funerals.

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had this on his wrist before he put it up for a charity auction.

Wong Kim Hoh