Wrist Taker

Who: Ms Joy Chan Seah, 39, director of business at Ministry of Design, a Singapore-based architectural and interior design firm
Watch: Tag Heuer Aquaracer Diver
How much I paid for it: $2,200, eight years ago
Why I like it: I've always wanted a masculine sporty watch for my daily use, one which is also smart enough for me to wear to night events.
I'm always on the move and have a packed daily schedule. The weight of a watch on my wrist is a reminder to keep going and to get through my appointments.
When I finally get to the office, the rhythm is different. It's about being in the moment and having more brain space. I almost want time to stand still.
So I take the watch off and lay it aside on my desk.
It's symbolic either way: keeping time or stealing or suspending time.
Wong Kim Hoh