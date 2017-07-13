Wrist Taker

Photographer John Clang with his father Ang Ching Seong, who is wearing his son's Rolex Milgauss watch (above).
Rolex Milgauss watchPHOTO: COURTESY OF JOHN CLANG
Published
1 hour ago
Senior Writer
kimhoh@sph.com.sg

Who: John Clang (real name: Ang Choon Leng), 44, a Singapore photographer and film-maker based in New York

His watch: Rolex Milgauss

How much I paid for it: US$6,500 in New York about seven years ago

Why I like it: I've always wanted a tool watch from Rolex that doesn't scream Rolex, something more discreet which can be worn every day, especially when I'm travelling or on a film or photo shoot.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

It also has to be a watch that will age beautifully with patina built by daily usage. The Milgauss fits the bill.

I've worn this watch for many years and I love it because it's so precise and low-maintenance. But I decided to recently give it to my father Ang Ching Seong, 75, because I want him to wear it daily so that he can feel me by his side.

We are separated by distance. I live in New York and he's in Singapore and I want him to feel me on his pulse.

Photographer John Clang with his father Ang Ching Seong, who is wearing his son's Rolex Milgauss watch (above).
Photographer John Clang with his father Ang Ching Seong, who is wearing his son's Rolex Milgauss watch (above). PHOTO: COURTESY OF JOHN CLANG

One day, when my father's no longer around, I will wear the watch again knowing that the watch also once kept time with my father's pulse.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 13, 2017, with the headline 'Wrist Taker'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: A new lease of life for affected people
Why your child is constantly falling sick
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice