Wrist Taker

Who: John Clang (real name: Ang Choon Leng), 44, a Singapore photographer and film-maker based in New York

His watch: Rolex Milgauss

How much I paid for it: US$6,500 in New York about seven years ago

Why I like it: I've always wanted a tool watch from Rolex that doesn't scream Rolex, something more discreet which can be worn every day, especially when I'm travelling or on a film or photo shoot.

It also has to be a watch that will age beautifully with patina built by daily usage. The Milgauss fits the bill.

I've worn this watch for many years and I love it because it's so precise and low-maintenance. But I decided to recently give it to my father Ang Ching Seong, 75, because I want him to wear it daily so that he can feel me by his side.

We are separated by distance. I live in New York and he's in Singapore and I want him to feel me on his pulse.



Photographer John Clang with his father Ang Ching Seong, who is wearing his son's Rolex Milgauss watch (above). PHOTO: COURTESY OF JOHN CLANG



One day, when my father's no longer around, I will wear the watch again knowing that the watch also once kept time with my father's pulse.