Working with mum is tricky business

Asked for the secret behind the comfortable working relationship with her mother, Ms Pauline Ng says with a laugh: "Keeping a respectful distance.

"When you're working with family, setting boundaries and clear responsibilities early on becomes key to keeping your relationship smooth. We were lucky that we did that from the get-go."

For the mother-daughter duo behind the Porcelain brand, that has meant letting mum Jenny Teng focus on treatments and staff training while Ms Ng handles everything else - including finance, logistics and product procurement.

To help Ms Ng manage her workload, they have in recent years hired a four-person management team to handle marketing, human relations and accounts.

Says Ms Ng, 30: "It can get tricky working with a parent, especially if both of you have strong personalities, as is the case with us. But the important thing is to remember why you started on the project and not let emotions get in the way."

She says she is grateful to have had her mother's experience and passion for the industry to learn from. A case in point is the one time she scolded her mother for giving away free products to clients instead of charging them.

"Initially I thought what she was doing was so counter-intuitive. But I later realised that customers who got a chance to see the products' benefits were more likely to return and spend their money on our services," says Ms Ng.

"It is why we now give products to new customers who sign up with us. My mother's feedback really shaped our marketing and sales strategies."

For her, helping her mother realise her dream is her biggest reward as an entrepreneur.

"Not a lot of people can say they have built something with their family from the ground up. At the end of the day, that is what puts the petty issues into perspective for me."