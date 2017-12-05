Winnie-the-Pooh and the V&A too

LONDON (REUTERS) - He's the honey-loving bear that has been capturing the imagination of children and adults for over nine decades.

Now the Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A) in London has opened an exhibition dedicated to Pooh's story.

Featuring pages of author AA Milne's original transcripts, illustator E.H. Shpepard's first Winnie-the-Pooh character portrait, and a tea set, lent by her majesty the queen that she received as a princess in 1928. It's the first Winnie-the-Pooh exhibtion at the V&A in 40 years.

"It's a good time to do it Winnie the Pooh's just turned 90 last year and had his birthday with the queen who was also born in 1926 so it's a good time to bring Winnie the Pooh back to audiences," said curator Emma Laws.

The exhibition also works with different media, applying a modern to a approach to an old story.

Co-designer Tom Piper said, "We wanted to make it immersive in lots of different ways. So there's digital immersion but equally we've created huge hand painted five-metre high versions of the 100 Acre Wood that you can really get the atmosphere of the place."

The exhibition is not the first examination of real-life inspirations for Winnie-the-Pooh this year, with a Hollywood film, Goodbye Christopher Robin, telling the story of A.A. Milne and his family while he was creating the character.