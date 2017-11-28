Win gourmet dinners

Take part in an online contest by The Straits Times Food (ST Food) and you can win a festive dinner for two at Resorts World Sentosa.

ST Food is treating 10 lucky readers to gourmet dinners this festive season. Five readers will each win a festive dinner for two worth $276++ at Curate restaurant, and another five will each win a festive dinner for two worth $300++ at the one-Michelin-starred Osia Steak and Seafood Grill.

All you have to do is go to The Straits Times Food's Facebook page (www.facebook.com/StraitsTimes Food), like it and tag a friend in the comments section of the post about this contest.

The contest opened yesterday and will close at 5pm on Dec 8. Winners will be contacted via Facebook messenger.

The festive menus at both restaurants are available until Dec 23.

Winners must redeem their prizes by this date. Advance notice is required for redemption. Redemption at Curate is from 6.30 to 10.30pm, from Tuesdays to Saturdays. For Osia Steak and Seafood Grill, redemption is from 6 to 10.30pm daily, except Wednesdays. Terms and conditions apply.

FESTIVE DINNER TREATS

Curate is helmed by chef de cuisine Benjamin Halat, who has worked at Michelin-starred restaurants in Germany and Switzerland. The 32-year-old, who is from Munich, has designed a special five-course contemporary fine-dining menu to bring the "winter Christmas experience from the Alps to Singapore". Each course is inspired by his German heritage and the festive fare he enjoyed with family and friends back home.

Dinner begins in the restaurant's wine cellar with three starters of Bavarian potato salad, Swiss fondue praline and a Swiss Farmer's breakfast, served with a glass of gluhwein (mulled wine).

Take your seat in the restaurant and be served an exquisite selection of starters such as Obazda, a beer garden snack made of cheese and spices. The palate cleanser is a red cabbage sorbet, Kraut sei Dank.

Highlights of the meal include chef Halat's fresh modern interpretation of the quintessentially Bavarian Pig's Trotter With Sauerkraut And Beer. The sauerkraut is fermented in-house for four months, braised, juiced and infused with housemade Blackforest ham for 48 hours. The final juice is made into a jelly. The pig trotter is cured, cooked in dark beer, then pressed into a terrine.

Another nod to chef Halat's heritage is the Duck Breast With Brioche Dumplings And Red Cabbage.

His take on a traditional German dessert, Kaiserschmarrn (shredded pancake), is a light parfait with almond and raisins, served with a glass of rum.

Osia's award-winning chef de cuisine Douglas Tay presents a special showcase of the restaurant's iconic dishes for his festive offering.

Pan-fried Foie Gras is served with pineapple in four different textures and flavours - pineapple chutney, pineapple vanilla glaze, pineapple coconut rum and freeze-dried pineapple.

Another house signature is the Roasted Wagyu Beef Tenderloin served with burnt celeriac, puffed brown rice, seawater foam and textured sauce. The dish packed with earthy flavours is inspired by chef Tay's army days.

Round off the meal with a delightful dessert of Hot Chocolate Soup and Black Peppered Ice Cream served with a sesame crisp.