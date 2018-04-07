$10,000 living room makeover from Courts for one lucky ST subscriber

One lucky Straits Times subscriber will have his living room made over by Courts Singapore for free.

ST is teaming up with the electronics, IT and furniture retailer to give away $10,000 worth of Courts furniture and interior design services.

The contest, which closes on April 14, is open only to ST subscribers and is part of the ST+ news with benefits programme to reward loyal subscribers.

The winner can choose furniture from any range offered at Courts, including its new collection, which was launched on Thursday. He can also tap the services of a Courts visual merchandiser, who can guide him to select items based on preferred colours and design aesthetic as well as household needs.

Courts' new living and dining furniture collection comprises almost half of its product range. The range is affordable, with a sofa set costing as low as $599, says Ms Jasmine Seow, merchandising director of Courts Singapore.

It spans classic and contemporary styles, where natural wood is paired with industrial metal.

Highlights include the Bowen sofa set, which uses an easy-to-clean fabric that looks and feels like more expensive leather. The breathable, "climate-friendly" material ensures that one does not feel hot when sitting on the sofa, says Ms Seow.

Another highlight in the new collection is what the retailer calls "tech-ready" furniture. For instance, an incliner sofa comes with an inbuilt USB charging pod for phones and other devices.

One in five pieces in the latest range is also either space-saving or multi-functional, notes Ms Seow. These fit smaller apartments, common these days, better. One example is a six-seater oak table that can be extended to accommodate eight diners.

Mr Ben Tan, country chief executive officer of Courts Singapore, says the retailer's furniture collections have both international and local design influences, and it will work with the contest winner to achieve "the look and feel that he wants" for his living room.

"The Straits Times' audience is an influential one for us as most of them are Singaporean home owners. We hope to fulfil the winner's fantasy and dream for a makeover of the home."