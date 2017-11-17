Whisky Live to feature new food street

Annual whisky appreciation event Whisky Live will return for its eighth edition on Nov 25 and 26 at a new location at Robertson Quay.

It will take place across three spaces - TheatreWorks, Caseen Street and STPI, with a Cocktail Food Street that is accessible to the public.

Previous versions of the event had been held at locations such as Raffles Hotel, Collyer Quay and Capella Singapore, but organiser La Maison du Whisky wanted to bring it back to home ground by having it where its longstanding retail space is located.

Last year's event, held at Capella Singapore on Sentosa, drew close to 3,000 visitors.

"But Robertson Quay has special meaning to us with La Maison du Whisky as one of the earliest retailers and suppliers of whiskies and fine spirits in Singapore.

"Founded in 2006, the shop was converted to a bar in 2011," says general manager Mathieu Musnier.

There will be more than 50 whisky and spirit brands for tasting, including hard-to-find whiskies such as Ardbeg 1976, Yamazaki Sherry Cask 2013 and the Springbank 45 Year Old.

BOOK IT/ WHISKY LIVE 2017 SINGAPORE

WHERE: 72-13 (TheatreWorks) Mohamed Sultan Road, Caseen Street and STPI WHEN: Nov 25 and 26, 1.30 to 8.30pm ADMISSION: $99 for a standard pass (including access to Tasting Hall stands, a free cocktail at Cocktail Food Street, a food coupon and a 10 per cent discount at the Whisky Live Singapore pop-up store); $189 for a VIP pass (including unlimited access to Tasting Hall stands, two free cocktails, a food coupon, early entry, access to the VIP area for tastings of whiskies and rare spirits and a 10 per cent discount at the Whisky Live Singapore pop-up store). Masterclasses are an additional $25 each INFO: www.whiskylive.sg

Along with the official launch of Nikka Coffey Gin, Nikka Coffey Vodka in Singapore, Old Pulteney will unveil the new packing for its 25 Year Old and 1983 expressions.

The masterclasses, which can each host up to 30 participants, will be held at STPI.

These will include those by Taiwan's Kavalan and India's Amrut whiskies (both on Nov 25), as well as one on Neisson, the Caribbean's first organic rum (Nov 26), with master distiller Gregory Vernant .

The samplings in the exhibition room at TheatreWorks and the masterclasses will remain exclusive to ticketholders.

Members of the public can access Cocktail Food Street in Caseen Street from 2.30 to 9.30pm.

Drink and food items start at $10 and will be offered by the likes of Senor Taco and Humpback, with drinks from Employees Only and Cin Cin.

Visitors and the public can also look forward to an after-party at La Maison du Whisky, featuring guest bartenders from Melbourne's Boilermaker House (Nov 25) and Sydney's The Baxter Inn (Nov 26).