Wear PJs and sleep on a flight

If fans have ever wondered how the boys of popular South Korean boyband Shinee can look so fresh despite their hectic travel schedules, they actually have various tricks up their sleeves.

Shinee member Kim Ki Bum, better known by his stage name Key, reveals that he changes into sleepwear as soon as he boards the plane. "I always take a set of comfortable pyjamas with me whenever I fly. I cannot walk through the airport in pyjamas, but I change into them once I get on the plane so that I rest better," said the 26-year-old.

He added that a bit of light make-up always helps.

"It is not uncommon for men to wear some make-up these days on top of a good skincare regimen. I recommend a bit of BB cream or CC cream," he said, referring to the tinted face creams that are acronyms for blemish balm cream and colour correcting cream.

His bandmate Lee Tae Min, better known as Taemin, makes himself sleep through every flight. That means no distractions from his smartphone or in-flight movies.

"I think it's very important to sleep all the way. It really helps with jetlag too," he said.

Shinee and South Korean girl group Red Velvet were fielding questions at a press conference at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 (T4) last Friday afternoon. Hundreds of screaming teenage fans thronged the departure hall of the terminal, hoping to get a glimpse of their idols.

The two groups were flown in as the ambassadors of The Shilla Duty Free, the Korean duty-free retailer which opened a new outlet at T4.

Later that night, they performed at a concert at Suntec Convention Centre organised for eligible customers of the store.

As The Shilla is best known for carrying a wide range of beauty products, the majority of the questions at the press event were about beauty and skincare. Questions were pre-selected by the moderator and no follow-ups from the floor were allowed.

Red Velvet member Son Seung-wan, better known as Wendy, shared that her beauty secret is simply to use as many face masks as possible. "I have a lot, a lot of masks," she said.

Her bandmate Kang Seul Gi, better known as Seulgi, said the make-up removal process is as important as when one is putting on make-up. She said: "We often wear very heavy make-up on stage, so I put a lot of emphasis on cleansing afterwards."

