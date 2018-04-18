Wear a Uniqlo T-shirt into McDonald's Japan, get a discount on a Big Mac

Fast-food giant McDonald's Big Mac burger turns 50 this year.

And fast-fashion brand Uniqlo has created special edition T-shirts to commemorate the occasion.

But more importantly for fans of the brands and the burger, wear the T-shirt to any McDonald's outlets in Japan, and you can get a discount on a Big Mac meal.

Uniqlo Japan drops its McDonald's capsule collection on Monday (April 23).

There are six men's shirts in the collection. Some versions feature icons of the Big Mac burgers emblazoned on the T-shirts, and there is one that lists the ingredients of the burger.

The T-shirts cost 1,500 yen (S$18) each, and wearing one to buy a medium Big Mac meal will get you a 100 yen discount (S$1.20), Soranews24.com reported.

The discount currently applies only in Japan. A spokesman for Uniqlo told The Straits Times on Wednesday that there are no plans to extend the campaign to other countries.

McDonald's has rolled out a slew of collaborations to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its Big Mac, introduced in 1968.

The collaborations include tie-ups with Casio G-Shock and American headwear company New Era.