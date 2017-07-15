Voice of Kermit knew he was losing job

LOS ANGELES • Steve Whitmire, who will no longer voice Kermit the Frog, knew as far back as nine months ago that he could be losing his job.

"I have experienced every possible emotion since October 2016 when I received a phone call from The Muppets Studio's executives to say they were recasting," Fox News cited him as writing on his blog.

"I have offered multiple remedies to their two stated issues which had never been mentioned to me prior to that phone call. I wish that we could have sat down, looked each other in the eye, and discussed what was on their minds before they took such a drastic action."

Whitmire did not reveal what the issues were.

He added that he had "remained silent the last nine months", hoping that the company might have a change of heart.

Whitmire had voiced the puppet character, taking over from Sesame Street creator Jim Henson, who died in 1990.

The company said earlier this week that Muppets performer Matt Vogel would take over from him.

Whitmire has not given up hope, saying: "I remain willing to do whatever is required to remedy their concerns because I feel my continued involvement with the characters is in the best interest of the Muppets."