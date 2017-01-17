Usher in the year of the rooster with these SPH rewards promotions

Building community through good food

Based on the simple idea that “every ingredient has a story”, homegrown brand Mahota Commune brings together one of the most exciting 'farm-to-grocer-to-table' concepts in Singapore. Integrating F&B, grocery retail, TCM clinic, activities studio and a delightful weekend farmers’ market in a one-stolifestyle store, Mahota Commune is indeed many good things rolled into one.

“We grow what we cook, and cook what we sell.” This simple food philosophy and the desire to promote holistic wellness is why Mahota Kitchen uses fresh, seasonal and organic produce directly from their own organic farm and eco-conscious partners. You can taste the natural goodness of the ingredients from the flavourful medley of chef-crafted pastas, thin-crust pizzas and unique salads made fresh upon order.

That said, one interesting item stands out from this hearty Italian menu: the signature Mahota Hotpot sets. Imagine a bouquet of appetizing organic vegetables and mushrooms paired with a platter of free range meat, quinoa chicken balls, cordycep flower fishballs and fresh seafood. All these to be savoured with a choice of special soup broths made using fresh ingredients without any monosodium glutamate (MSG), preservatives and artificial colouring. The Mahota Hotpot sets also come with chef-crafted tofu, pickled fruit & vegetables and homemade sauces - all made from scratch using fresh ingredients and superfoods like beetroot, pumpkin, coconut oil and kombu.

Usher In Chinese New Year with Elsie’s Kitchen’s Prosperity Buffet

Chinese New Year is just round the corner. It is the time to indulge in a massive spread to embrace the festive spirit with your loved ones.

With the help of professional food caterers like Elsie’s Kitchen, worry no more about preparing food. The halal-certified catering company specialises in authentic local buffets and packed meals, be it for corporate events, wedding banquets or other celebratory occasions.

The history of Elsie’s Kitchen can be traced back to the 1950s, when it first started as a canteen operator for the British Air Force camps in Singapore.

Over the years, the catering company has served a diverse array of local and heritage culinary treasures, even expanding its menu to include local dishes with a twist, together with a selection of pastries and desserts.

This 10-course buffet spread features the Prosperity Home-cured Citrus Salmon Yu Sheng with Fruity Orange Osmanthus-scented Sauce, and other dishes include Golden Crispy Seabass with Spicy Compote Sauce, Prosperity Maggi Goreng with Four Treasures Vegetables.

More Family Time with YAMIE

Now you can even treat your family to special home cooked favourites such as the Singapore Chicken Rice, Thai Tom Yum Rice, Chinese Claypot Rice, Indonesian Sambal Rice, Singapore Briyani Rice and Chinese Yam Rice in just two minutes of preparation time with YAMIE Ready-To-Cook rice! It is quick and easy for anyone to prepare a satisfying meal for the family.

YAMIE Ready-To-Cook rice contains top grade premium fragrant rice mixed with carefully selected quality ingredients and spices. Skipping the hassle out of planning a meal from scratch, this is the cleverly tasty solution to preparing a nutritious meal in a short time so that the whole family can enjoy more quality time together.

Why not stock up a few boxes at a time to whip up a delicious and healthy meal for the family using YAMIE rice in the comfort and convenience of your home.

Manufactured in Singapore, YAMIE rice has no added preservatives, no Trans-Fat, no artificial colouring and no added MSG. It is HACCP, ISO22000 and HALAL certified.

YAMIE is available in all major supermarkets in Singapore. The current promotional offer is $6.50 for any two boxes purchased in Giant and NTUC Fairprice.

What’s more! YAMIE is having a giveaway of Glad entrée containers with every purchase of two YAMIE boxes in all hypermarts. While stocks last.

So hurry! Spice up your new year with YAMIE.

Traditional Japanese dishes adapted to the local palate

Ramen lovers will be delighted to know that they are now able to get their midnight ramen cravings satisfied at The Ramen House. Located at 6 Short Street, The Ramen House is open till 6am in the morning for midnight owls to fill their tummies with a bowl of warm and comforting ramen after a night of partying.

Using only the finest and freshest ingredients, The Ramen House prides itself in serving traditional Japanese dishes with a local twist. The Ramen House serves up a delectable bowl of springy ramen noodles in slurp-worthy pork bone broth. Simmered over the stove for 30 hours, with no MSG, salt or sugar the broth contains the goodness of meat and bones that give this nutritious and flavourful broth its milky white and smooth texture. With an extensive menu that includes fresh sashimi, grilled Kushiyaki and Teppanyaki dishes, even the fussiest eater will be spoilt for choice at The Ramen House!

This Chinese New Year, The Ramen House will be offering Chinese New Year promotions in their menu. With packages starting from $268 (instead of $388) for 5 to 7 people, you will be able to enjoy your annual lo hei with signature Japanese dishes inclusive of a variety of appetisers, assorted sushi, and sashimi (optional). Highlights include teppanyaki beef, Hokkaido scallops, soft shell crab and a variety of delicious meat and seafood. A choice of yaki udon or gyu don and dessert are included in the package as well. Bigger groups of 8 to 10 people are also catered for with a package starting from $338 (instead of $488).

For smaller groups who are looking for yu sheng with a Japanese twist, fret not! The Ramen House also offers yu sheng sets starting from a special price of $28.80 which you can add on to your choice of dishes from the main menu.

