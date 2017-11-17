US$100,000 reward for four missing cats

Cygnus, Arcturus, Sirius (above) and a temporary feline houseguest named Yuki went missing following a fire that destroyed their home last week.
DETROIT (WP) - Cygnus and Arcturus are two Detroit-area cats with some very big claims to fame.

Arcturus, a spotted Savannah who measures 0.48m high, won the Guinness World Record in autumn for tallest domestic cat. His housemate Cygnus, a Maine coon with a 0.44m tail, snagged the world mark for longest tail.

Now they are missing following a fire that destroyed their home.

Their owners are offering a very big reward to whoever finds them and two other cats: US$25,000 (S$34,000) each - or US$100,000 for all four - to be paid in bitcoin.

The sum is a reflection of just how important Arcturus and Cygnus, as well as their brother Sirius and a temporary feline houseguest named Yuki, are to Will and Lauren Powers.

When he woke up on Sunday morning to find their Farmington Hills home ablaze, Will, 32, frantically searched for the cats but could not locate them.

He left several doors open in hopes the cats would escape but search parties have turned up no sign of them.

POTENTIAL SIGHTING OF CAT PRESUMED MISSING IN FIRE. Please share this post with anyone in the Farmington Hills/Detroit metro area. On Monday night Arcturus was potentially spotted near 11 mile road and Farmington at 530pm. The person only contacted yesterday because they hadn’t seen the news. He was wearing a TILE tracker collar and may still have it on. If you install the app and come anywhere near him, it is enough as all our cats are flagged as lost in their system. THE APP IS FREE. Arcturus is likely dehydrated and terrified. Do not chase him if he is spotted, PM this account or contact Oakland County Animal Control (248-858-1090). A formal search with animal control will be happening this morning with daylight. There is a $25000 reward each (to be paid in Bitcoin) for the safe capture of any of the pictured cats who are presumed lost in the fire. #thedodo #goodmorningamerica

The couple did not aim to land their pets in the record books, Will said earlier this month on a television talk show.

They got the cats about two years ago, and he concocted what he deemed to be a nutritionally superior feline diet that involved slow-cooked chicken. When he noticed a year later that Cygnus' tail seemed unusually long, he posted a photo on a veterinary forum.

A Guinness team came out to Farmington Hills to measure, and when they noticed Arcturus who is a hybrid between a serval, a kind of African wildcat, and a domestic cat, they decided to measure his height.

The couple are requesting for any financial help to be donated to an animal shelter or the American Red Cross.

"If you want to do anything to help us, do that," Will wrote on Facebook. "If the death of Cygnus, Arcturus, and Sirius isn't meaningless and can help another family love their cats like we loved ours, then this tragedy can have something good come from it."

