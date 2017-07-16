Unclogging disgusting toilets without flinching

Singaporean handyman Pravin Rajendiran, 23, has seen it all - disgusting clumps of hair, sinks and toilet bowls caked with grime and pipes clogged with grease accumulated over many years.

But the plumber and electrician takes it all in his stride.

He picked up the trade in his secondary school days, following his electrician-handyman father, Mr Ramasamy Rajendiran, now in his 60s, on jobs during the school holidays.

The younger Mr Rajendiran, whose daily work now involves unclogging pipes and installing taps, toilet bowls, showers and water heaters, recalls: "The first time I worked in an old, unkempt bathroom, I felt so grossed out. The sight was so nasty, the smell so horrible."

But eventually, he got used to it.

"It is just part of the job. Nowadays, my customers sometimes run out of the bathroom because they are too disgusted by the insides of their pipes. But I don't flinch one bit."

The bachelor has a National Institute of Technical Education Certificate in mechanical technology.

His mother, Mrs Rajendiran, is a civil servant in her 50s. He has three siblings - a sister, 30, who works as a personal assistant; a brother, 29, who works in a bank; and another brother, 28, who owns a contracting company.

On average, he makes $60 to $100 a day. For example, he charges $60 to $80 to clear a clogged toilet. Such a task might take only an hour to complete and, sometimes, he encounters customers who think the bill is too high.

"I explain that the bill includes my transportation costs, tools - wrenches, pliers, plungers - miscellaneous items such as filters and tapes, as well as the service itself."

Generally, they understand, he says. In fact, 10 to 20 per cent of his clients are repeat customers.

In the past, he has done odd jobs and has also tried his hand at being a bartender and a mover.

"Somehow, those jobs didn't feel right to me. I guess I am just a very hands-on guy who likes to help people."

Last year, he started his own company, Handy Movers & Contractor. Besides plumbing services, it also provides electrical, handyman, painting, cleaning and moving services for homes and businesses.

For example, he has helped customers fix the broken leg of a sofa, repair door hinges as well as install rollers for a sliding door.

He does most of the tasks himself, but also engages other freelance workers to help him for more demanding jobs.

He says: "I can't see myself in any other trade. I love seeing the look of relief on my customers' faces when the job is done."