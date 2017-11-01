UK police probing Harvey Weinstein assault claims from 7 women

LONDON (AFP) - British police are investigating allegations of sexual assault against American film mogul Harvey Weinstein from seven women, the Press Association news agency reported on Oct 31.

Scotland Yard confirmed that its "Operation Kaguyak" was investigating 11 separate claims brought by seven women, but it does not identify any person subject to an investigation unless they have been charged.

British media, including PA, reported that the claims related to the disgraced producer.

Police said officers from its Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command were probing 11 claims of sexual assault committed from the early 1980s to 2015.

Nine were alleged to have taken place in London and two outside British jurisdiction, which have both been referred to the relevant police departments.

Accusations of sexual assault have continued to pour in since investigations in The New York Times and The New Yorker three weeks ago exposed a series of accounts of sexual predation by the film tycoon.

More than 50 women including stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie and Mira Sorvino have accused 65-year-old Weinstein of sexual abuse and harassment, though he has denied forcing himself on anyone.